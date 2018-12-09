Steelers Vs. Raiders 2018 Week 14: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 14

Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4-1) vs. Oakland Raiders (2-10)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Site: Oakland-Alameda Coliseum (63,132) • Oakland, Calif.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: FOX (locally WPGH-TV, channel 53)

Announcers: Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Chris Spielman (analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Raiders +10

Trends:

Pittsburgh is 1-6 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Oakland

Pittsburgh is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games

Pittsburgh is 10-1-1 SU in its last 12 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games on the road

Pittsburgh is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games when playing Oakland

Pittsburgh is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Oakland

Pittsburgh is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Oakland

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Oakland

Oakland is 2-6 ATS in its last 8 games

Oakland is 1-7 SU in its last 8 games

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Oakland’s last 6 games

The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Oakland’s last 19 games

Oakland is 2-5-1 ATS in its last 8 games at home

Oakland is 1-6 SU in its last 7 games at home

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Oakland’s last 10 games at home

Oakland is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Pittsburgh

Oakland is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh

Oakland is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

Oakland is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Oakland’s last 7 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh

Steelers Injuries

T Marcus Gilbert (knee) – Out

RB James Conner (ankle) – Out

S Morgan Burnett (back) – Questionable

OLB Anthony Chickillo (ankle) – Questionable

Raiders Injuries:

DT Maurice Hurst (ankle)

RB Doug Martin (knee)

G Kelechi Osemele (toe)

WR Seth Roberts (concussion)

LB Kyle Wilber (hamstring)

CB Daryl Worley (shoulder)

Weather:

OAKLAND WEATHER



Game Release:

Game Capsule: