Steelers Vs. Raiders 2018 Week 14: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 14
Pittsburgh Steelers (7-4-1) vs. Oakland Raiders (2-10)
Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET
Site: Oakland-Alameda Coliseum (63,132) • Oakland, Calif.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: FOX (locally WPGH-TV, channel 53)
Announcers: Thom Brennaman (play-by-play), Chris Spielman (analyst), Shannon Spake (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Raiders +10
Trends:
Pittsburgh is 1-6 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Oakland
Pittsburgh is 6-2 SU in its last 8 games
Pittsburgh is 10-1-1 SU in its last 12 games on the road
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games on the road
Pittsburgh is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games when playing Oakland
Pittsburgh is 2-4 ATS in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Oakland
Pittsburgh is 2-4 SU in its last 6 games when playing on the road against Oakland
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games when playing on the road against Oakland
Oakland is 2-6 ATS in its last 8 games
Oakland is 1-7 SU in its last 8 games
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Oakland’s last 6 games
The total has gone UNDER in 13 of Oakland’s last 19 games
Oakland is 2-5-1 ATS in its last 8 games at home
Oakland is 1-6 SU in its last 7 games at home
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Oakland’s last 10 games at home
Oakland is 6-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Pittsburgh
Oakland is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
Oakland is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
Oakland is 4-2 SU in its last 6 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Oakland’s last 7 games when playing at home against Pittsburgh
Steelers Injuries
T Marcus Gilbert (knee) – Out
RB James Conner (ankle) – Out
S Morgan Burnett (back) – Questionable
OLB Anthony Chickillo (ankle) – Questionable
Raiders Injuries:
DT Maurice Hurst (ankle)
RB Doug Martin (knee)
G Kelechi Osemele (toe)
WR Seth Roberts (concussion)
LB Kyle Wilber (hamstring)
CB Daryl Worley (shoulder)
Weather:
