The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Saints Preview, Jordan Comments on Ben, Weekly Picks & More

Season 9, Episode 64 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the comments made recently by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan about Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger not being top-5 at his position and question his Hall of Fame credentials. We also pass along the response Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward had to Jordan’s comments.

The Steelers Thursday injury report is gone over as Alex and I discuss the addition of wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster because of a groin injury. The Saints injury report is also gone over by both of us.

Is the officiating crew for Sunday’s game something the Steelers should worry about? We discuss that topic along with a few stats related to penalties that have been called by that group of officials.

After reviewing a few things that the Steelers coordinators had to say on Thursday, Alex and I then proceed to give our full breakdowns of the Steelers Sunday road game against the Saints. We discuss both sides of the football for both teams and attempt to speculate how both offenses will try to attack each’s defense.

After previewing the Steelers upcoming game against the Saints, Alex and I give you our weekly picks of all the Week 16 NFL games and that includes our final score predictions for the game in New Orleans and one of us has the Steelers winning that contest.

We close out this show by reading a few more emails from listeners.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2018-dec-21-episode-1103

