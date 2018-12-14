The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Patriots Preview, Boswell Status, Coaching Help, NFL Picks & More

Season 9, Episode 61 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking some about the Thursday night game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs and which team we’d want to face the least during the playoffs.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host the New England Patriots on Sunday at Heinz Field and it sounds like we might see a few changes defensively for the team when it comes to personnel used in that contest. Alex and I talk extensively about what the Steelers might do defensively on Sunday against the Patriots to attempt to slow down quarterback Tom Brady and company.

The Steelers also brought in a defensive coach this week to help them scheme some against the Patriots, so Alex and I go over his resume and more.

The Steelers look like they are sticking with kicker Chris Boswell at least one more week so Alex and I go over that decision in addition to discussing if bringing in former kicker Shaun Suisham to help him coach will make a difference.

We go over the Steelers injury report heading into Friday in addition to addressing several things the team’s coordinators said on Thursday during their press conferences.

Do run/pass splits matter when it comes to the Steelers offense? We discuss that topic again.

Alex and I discuss what the Patriots like to do defensively and how the Steelers offense should attack that unit on Sunday. We discuss what the Steelers will need to do to win that contest.

As usual, we close out this Friday show with our picks of all the NFL games this weekend against the spread and that includes us giving our final score prediction for the Steelers game against the Patriots.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2018-dec-14-episode-1100

