Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 14: Gilbert, Conner, Chickillo Sit Out Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first injury report of Week 14 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Oakland Raiders and while the Wednesday offering includes quite a few names on it, there are no real surprises.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers were tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee), running back James Conner (ankle), outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ankle), cornerback Joe Haden (not injury related), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), and wide receiver Antonio Brown (not injury related).

Conner, who suffered his ankle injury late in the Steelers Week 13 Sunday night home loss, has already been ruled out for the team’s Sunday road game against the Raiders. As for Gilbert, it’s already looking like he’ll miss a seventh consecutive game with his knee injury. Haden, Pouncey and Brown were evidently just given Wednesday off.

Practicing fully on Wednesday for the Steelers were safety Morgan Burnett (back), wide receiver Ryan Switzer (concussion), fullback Roosevelt Nix (shoulder), and long snapper Kameron Canaday (knee).

Burnett missed the Steelers Week 13 game this past Sunday with a back injury so it looks like he’s starting the week off on a positive note. Switzer, Nix and Canaday were all injured this past Sunday but all appear to be on track to play Sunday against the Raiders. Switzer has been in concussion protocol since Sunday night.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberer is not on the team’s Wednesday injury report for the first time in a few weeks. Roethlisberger, however, didn’t sound great when he talked to the media on Tuesday and Wednesday so he might be fighting off a cold right now.