‘A Squirrel On The Side Of The Road:’ Najee Harris Nominated For Angry Run Of The Year

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris was nominated for Angry Run of The Year by Kyle Brandt on Good Morning Football for his run and vicious stiff arm against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 17. Harris beat out teammate Jaylen Warren for the award in Week 17 for his punishing run, throwing CB Tariq Woolen into the turf.

“He puts him down and keeps him down. There was so much malice. He doesn’t smile, he doesn’t look back, it was pure, and oh God, it’s like a squirrel on the side of the road,” Brandt said of the run for which Harris is nominated.

It’s the second year in a row that Harris has been nominated, but he lost out last year to Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce. Harris was nominated for a run where he threw Atlanta Falcons S Richie Grant to the turf in Week 13 of last season.

Brandt confirmed that Harris will be in attendance on Thursday night at the NFL Honors ceremony where Angry Run of the Year will be awarded.

Other nominees are James Conner for his run against the Steelers in Week 13 when he tossed Patrick Peterson to the ground along the sideline. RB Zack Charbonnet is also nominated for a Week 3 run against the Carolina Panthers.

Harris won the weekly Angry Runs scepter for that run in Week 17 while Warren also won a scepter this season for a Week 11 run against the Cleveland Browns.

Jaylen Warren wins 😡ANGRY RUNS😡 Was only a matter of time. Scepter goes to Pittsburgh. J-WAR signature 😡 shirt coming tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/f0EwT6TWan — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) November 21, 2023

The Steelers finds themselves on both sides of the Angry Run of the Year award as Conner’s bruising run in Week 13 against Pittsburgh was part of a monster 105-yard day for him and the start of an embarrassing three-game losing streak for Pittsburgh. Harris’ run in Week 17 was during a must-win road game over the Seahawks and a game that gave the Steelers renewed life as they clawed their way back into the playoffs behind a strong run game and the play of Mason Rudolph.

We’ll see if Harris can make up for his Angry Run of the Year loss last season and pull off the win over Charbonnet and Conner. The winner will be announced Thursday night at the NFL Honors ceremony held at the Resorts World Theater in Las Vegas.