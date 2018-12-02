Steelers Vs. Chargers 2018 Week 13: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 13
Los Angeles Chargers (8-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-3-1)
Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: NBC (locally WPXI-TV, channel 11)
Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -3
Trends:
LA Chargers is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games
LA Chargers is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of LA Chargers’s last 5 games
LA Chargers is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games on the road
LA Chargers is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games on the road
The total has gone UNDER in 8 of LA Chargers’s last 11 games on the road
LA Chargers is 4-11 ATS in its last 15 games when playing Pittsburgh
LA Chargers is 2-9 SU in its last 11 games when playing Pittsburgh
LA Chargers is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
LA Chargers is 1-6 SU in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
The total has gone OVER in 4 of LA Chargers’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is 5-1-1 ATS in its last 7 games
Pittsburgh is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games
Pittsburgh is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games at home
Pittsburgh is 13-5 SU in its last 18 games at home
The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games at home
Pittsburgh is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games when playing LA Chargers
Pittsburgh is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games when playing LA Chargers
Pittsburgh is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing at home against LA Chargers
Pittsburgh is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing at home against LA Chargers
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing at home against LA Chargers
Chargers Injuries:
RB Melvin Gordon (knee) – Out
DT Brandon Mebane (not injury related) – Out
T Joe Barksdale (not injury related) – Questionable
WR Tyrell Williams (quadricep)- Questionable
Steelers Injuries
T Marcus Gilbert (knee) – Out
S Morgan Burnett (back) – Doubtful
T Bud Dupree (pectoral) – Questionable
CB Cameron Sutton (personal) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:SteelersNotes_11272018
Game Capsule:Week 13 Capsules-pages-15