Steelers Vs. Chargers 2018 Week 13: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 13

Los Angeles Chargers (8-3) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-3-1)

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: NBC (locally WPXI-TV, channel 11)

Announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst), Michele Tafoya (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -3

Trends:

LA Chargers is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games

LA Chargers is 7-1 SU in its last 8 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of LA Chargers’s last 5 games

LA Chargers is 5-1 ATS in its last 6 games on the road

LA Chargers is 5-1 SU in its last 6 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of LA Chargers’s last 11 games on the road

LA Chargers is 4-11 ATS in its last 15 games when playing Pittsburgh

LA Chargers is 2-9 SU in its last 11 games when playing Pittsburgh

LA Chargers is 2-5 ATS in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

LA Chargers is 1-6 SU in its last 7 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

The total has gone OVER in 4 of LA Chargers’s last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is 5-1-1 ATS in its last 7 games

Pittsburgh is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games

Pittsburgh is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games at home

Pittsburgh is 13-5 SU in its last 18 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Pittsburgh’s last 7 games at home

Pittsburgh is 11-4 ATS in its last 15 games when playing LA Chargers

Pittsburgh is 9-2 SU in its last 11 games when playing LA Chargers

Pittsburgh is 5-2 ATS in its last 7 games when playing at home against LA Chargers

Pittsburgh is 6-1 SU in its last 7 games when playing at home against LA Chargers

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games when playing at home against LA Chargers

Chargers Injuries:

RB Melvin Gordon (knee) – Out

DT Brandon Mebane (not injury related) – Out

T Joe Barksdale (not injury related) – Questionable

WR Tyrell Williams (quadricep)- Questionable

Steelers Injuries

T Marcus Gilbert (knee) – Out

S Morgan Burnett (back) – Doubtful

T Bud Dupree (pectoral) – Questionable

CB Cameron Sutton (personal) – Questionable

Weather:

