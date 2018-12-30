Steelers Vs. Bengals 2018 Week 17: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 17

Cincinnati Bengals (6-9) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1)

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.

Playing Surface: Natural Grass

TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Rich Gannon (analyst), Steve Tasker (sideline)

Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)

Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)

Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -14.5

Trends:

Cincinnati is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games

Cincinnati is 1-6 SU in its last 7 games

Cincinnati is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road

Cincinnati is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games on the road

Cincinnati is 1-5-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Pittsburgh

Cincinnati is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh

Cincinnati is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Cincinnati is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Cincinnati’s last 9 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is 2-3-1 ATS in its last 6 games

Pittsburgh is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games

Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games at home

Pittsburgh is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games at home

Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games at home

Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Cincinnati

Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Cincinnati

The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing Cincinnati

Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Cincinnati

Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Cincinnati

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games when playing at home against Cincinnati

Bengals Injuries:

LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion) – Out

CB Tony McRae (hamstring) – Out

Steelers Injuries

LB Vince Williams (toe) – Doubtful

WR Antonio Brown (not injury related, knee) – Questionable

RB James Conner (ankle) – Questionable

S Sean Davis (quadricep) – Questionable

Weather:

Pittsburgh WEATHER



