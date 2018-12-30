Steelers Vs. Bengals 2018 Week 17: Game Time, Line, Weather, Injuries, TV, & Radio Schedule

2018 Week 17
Cincinnati Bengals (6-9) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1)
Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET
Site: Heinz Field (68,400) • Pittsburgh, Pa.
Playing Surface: Natural Grass
TV Coverage: CBS (locally KDKA-TV, channel 2)
Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Rich Gannon (analyst), Steve Tasker (sideline)
Local Radio: Steelers Radio Network – WDVE-FM (102.5)/WBGG-AM (970)
Announcers: Bill Hillgrove (play-by-play), Tunch Ilkin (analyst), Craig Wolfley (sideline)
Odds Line per MyBookie.ag: Steelers -14.5
Trends:
Cincinnati is 4-2 ATS in its last 6 games
Cincinnati is 1-6 SU in its last 7 games
Cincinnati is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games on the road
Cincinnati is 1-5 SU in its last 6 games on the road
Cincinnati is 1-5-1 ATS in its last 7 games when playing Pittsburgh
Cincinnati is 0-5 SU in its last 5 games when playing Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Cincinnati’s last 6 games when playing Pittsburgh
Cincinnati is 1-4 ATS in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
Cincinnati is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Cincinnati’s last 9 games when playing on the road against Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is 2-3-1 ATS in its last 6 games
Pittsburgh is 1-4 SU in its last 5 games
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games
Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games at home
Pittsburgh is 4-8 ATS in its last 12 games at home
Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games at home
The total has gone OVER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 5 games at home
Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing Cincinnati
Pittsburgh is 5-0 SU in its last 5 games when playing Cincinnati
The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Pittsburgh’s last 6 games when playing Cincinnati
Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 games when playing at home against Cincinnati
Pittsburgh is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games when playing at home against Cincinnati
The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Pittsburgh’s last 9 games when playing at home against Cincinnati
Bengals Injuries:
LB Vontaze Burfict (concussion) – Out
CB Tony McRae (hamstring) – Out
Steelers Injuries
LB Vince Williams (toe) – Doubtful
WR Antonio Brown (not injury related, knee) – Questionable
RB James Conner (ankle) – Questionable
S Sean Davis (quadricep) – Questionable
Weather:
Game Release:SteelersNotes_12242018
Game Capsule:Week 17 Capsules 2-pages-13