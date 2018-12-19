Steelers Full Playoff Clinching Scenarios For Week 16

The Pittsburgh Steelers will have a tough game on the road Sunday against the 12-2 New Orleans Saints and with that potentiality an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot.
As mentioned in a previous post, the Steelers can clinch the AFC North title in Week 16 by beating the Saints on Sunday combined with a loss or tie by the Baltimore Ravens in their Saturday night road game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Should, however, the Steelers tie the Saints on Sunday in New Orleans, they can also clinch the AFC North title should the Ravens lose to the Chargers Saturday night.
If however, the Ravens beat the Chargers Saturday night, the Steelers can still clinch a playoff spot in Week 16 with a win against the Saints on Sunday should the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans both lose their upcoming games.
The 8-6 Titans, winners of their last three games, will host the 7-7 Washington Redskins Saturday afternoon. The Titans are currently 10-point home favorites in that contest, according to mybookie.ag. The Redskins will likely have to start newly acquired quarterback Josh Johnson in that game as well.
As for the 8-6 Colts, who shutout the Dallas Cowboys at home in Week 15, they will host the 5-9 New York Giants on Sunday. The Colts are currently 9-point home favorites in that contest even though the Giants might have wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. back from injury.
Should the Ravens, Titans and Colts all win their Week 16 games and the Steelers lose to the Saints, Pittsburgh would not only surrender the AFC North lead to Baltimore, but also fall down to the No. 8 seed in the AFC with one week remaining in the regular season.
In Week 17, the Steelers close out their regular season with a home game against the Cincinnati Bengals while the Ravens will play host to the Cleveland Browns. The Colts and Titans will also play each other in Week 17 in Tennessee.
Below are all of the AFC 2018 NFL PLAYOFF SCENARIOS FOR WEEK 16
AFC
CLINCHED: Kansas City Chiefs – Playoff berth
Los Angeles Chargers – Playoff berth
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (11-3) (at Seattle (8-6), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC)
Kansas City clinches AFC West division title and a first-round bye with:
- KC win + LAC loss
Kansas City clinches home-field advantage throughout AFC playoffs with:
- KC win + LAC loss + HOU loss or tie OR
- KC win + LAC loss + KC clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over HOU
HOUSTON TEXANS (10-4) (at Philadelphia (7-7), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
Houston clinches AFC South division title with:
- HOU win or tie OR
- IND loss or tie + TEN loss or tie
Houston clinches a first-round bye with:
- HOU win + NE loss or tie OR
- HOU tie + NE loss
Houston clinches a playoff berth with:
- BAL loss or tie OR
- PIT loss OR
- TEN loss or tie + HOU clinches strength of victory tiebreaker over BAL
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS (9-5) (vs. Buffalo (5-9), Sunday, 1:00 PM ET, CBS)
New England clinches AFC East division title with:
- NE win or tie OR
- MIA loss or tie
PITTSBURGH STEELERS (8-5-1) (at New Orleans (12-2), Sunday, 4:25 PM ET, CBS)
Pittsburgh clinches AFC North division title with:
- PIT win + BAL loss or tie OR
- PIT tie + BAL loss
Pittsburgh clinches a playoff berth with:
- PIT win + IND loss + TEN loss