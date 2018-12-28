Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 17: Williams Doubtful; Conner, Davis, Brown All Questionable

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what might be their final injury report of Week 17 and the 2018 season ahead of their Sunday home game against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Friday offering shows that three players will enter the weekend as questionable with one other listed as doubtful.

Despite both practicing fully on Friday, Steelers running back James Conner (ankle) and safety Sean Davis (quad) both enter the weekend listed as questionable for Sunday’s home game against the Bengals. Conner was able to practice all three days this week so that’s a great sign for him. He’s missed the Steelers last three games with a high ankle sprain. Davis, on the other hand, was listed as not practicing on both Wednesday and Thursday.

Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown (coach’s decision/knee) also enters the weekend listed as questionable after failing to practice again on Friday. However, head coach Mike Tomlin said after Friday’s practice that Brown would have tests on his knee and that he could still play on Sunday if deemed healthy enough to do so.

Ending the week listed as doubtful for the Steelers is inside linebacker Vince Williams (toe) after he failed to practice a third-consecutive day. At this point, it would be surprising if Williams plays on Sunday against the Bengals. He missed one game earlier this season with an injury as well. L.J. Fort might see expanded playing time on Sunday if Williams sits.

As expected, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related) and guard Ramon Foster (not injury related) all practiced fully on Friday after having days off earlier in the week and none received game status designations on the injury report.