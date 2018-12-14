Steelers News

Steelers Conner, Brown Finish As Top 10 Pro Bowl Fan Vote-Getters

Now that the fan portion of Pro Bowl voting has concluded on Thursday, the 2019 Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, December 18 live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl special “NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed” at 8:00 PM ET. Judging by the results of the fan portion of the voting, several Pittsburgh Steelers players should make up this year’s AFC team.

For starters, Steelers running back James Conner (817,495) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (778,630) finished seventh and eighth overall, respectively, in this year’s Pro Bowl fan voting and it’s hard to imagine either not being named to the AFC team next week.

In addition to Conner and Brown being the top vote-getters at their respective positions, so too were Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva (276,378), guard David DeCastro (334,644), center Maurkice Pouncey (311,838), linebacker Vince Williams (119,985) and special teamer Roosevelt Nix (126,957).

Players for the 2019 Pro Bowl are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the annual All-Star game. NFL players and coaches were scheduled to cast their votes on Friday, December 14.

The 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon, which kicks off at 3:00 PM ET, will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD and simulcast on ABC – the second time the game will be available on both broadcast and cable networks, and the first time that the game is being televised on Disney XD.

Tickets to the game are on sale at NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale. New this year, tickets will also grant fans special benefits on gameday, including AFC & NFC seating sections, player red carpet viewing, special kid zone activities and postgame fireworks.

NFL PRO BOWL TOP-10 VOTE-GETTERS

POS. NAME TEAM VOTES
QB Drew Brees New Orleans 1,270,631
QB Patrick Mahomes Kansas City 1,197,370
RB Saquon Barkley New York Giants 987,562
RB Todd Gurley Los Angeles Rams 957,052
QB Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams 838,561
RB Ezekiel Elliott Dallas 827,888
RB James Conner Pittsburgh 817,495
WR Antonio Brown Pittsburgh 778,630
RB Alvin Kamara New Orleans 776,846
WR Tyreek Hill Kansas City 753,981


AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION

POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES
QB AFC Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City 1,197,370 DE AFC J.J. Watt, Houston 547,364
QB NFC Drew Brees, New Orleans 1,270,631 DE NFC Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas 362,135
RB AFC James Conner, Pittsburgh 817,495 DT AFC Geno Atkins, Cincinnati 309,980
RB NFC Saquon Barkley, NY Giants 987,562 DT NFC Aaron Donald, LA Rams 505,207
FB AFC Anthony Sherman, Kansas City 231,804 OLB AFC Von Miller, Denver 413,057
FB NFC Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 564,873 OLB NFC Khalil Mack, Chicago 577,100
WR AFC Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh 778,630 ILB AFC Vince Williams, Pittsburgh 119,985
WR NFC Odell Beckham, Jr., NY Giants 688,760 ILB NFC Luke Kuechly, Carolina 350,604
TE AFC Travis Kelce, Kansas City 745,416 CB AFC Denzel Ward, Cleveland 362,185
TE NFC Zach Ertz, Philadelphia 648,992 CB NFC Kyle Fuller, Chicago 377,687
T AFC Alejandro Villanueva, Pittsburgh 276,378 SS AFC Jamal Adams, NY Jets 249,348
T NFC Terron Armstead, New Orleans 346,860 SS NFC Adrian Amos, Chicago 213,632
G AFC David DeCastro, Pittsburgh 334,644 FS AFC Derwin James, LA Chargers 165,153
G NFC Zack Martin, Dallas 379,700 FS NFC Eddie Jackson, Chicago 311,301
C AFC Maurkice Pouncey, Pittsburgh 311,838 P AFC Britton Colquitt, Cleveland 179,390
C NFC Max Unger, New Orleans 339,631 P NFC Michael Dickson, Seattle 171,010
K AFC Adam Vinatieri, Indianapolis 161,752 ST AFC Roosevelt Nix, Pittsburgh 126,957
K NFC Wil Lutz, New Orleans 195,895 ST NFC Mark Nzeocha, San Francisco 183,150
RS AFC Tyreek Hill, Kansas City 243,384
RS NFC Tarik Cohen, Chicago 266,516

