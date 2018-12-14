Steelers Conner, Brown Finish As Top 10 Pro Bowl Fan Vote-Getters

Now that the fan portion of Pro Bowl voting has concluded on Thursday, the 2019 Pro Bowl rosters will be announced on Tuesday, December 18 live on NFL Network’s Pro Bowl special “NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed” at 8:00 PM ET. Judging by the results of the fan portion of the voting, several Pittsburgh Steelers players should make up this year’s AFC team.

For starters, Steelers running back James Conner (817,495) and wide receiver Antonio Brown (778,630) finished seventh and eighth overall, respectively, in this year’s Pro Bowl fan voting and it’s hard to imagine either not being named to the AFC team next week.

In addition to Conner and Brown being the top vote-getters at their respective positions, so too were Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva (276,378), guard David DeCastro (334,644), center Maurkice Pouncey (311,838), linebacker Vince Williams (119,985) and special teamer Roosevelt Nix (126,957).

Players for the 2019 Pro Bowl are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be selected to the annual All-Star game. NFL players and coaches were scheduled to cast their votes on Friday, December 14.

The 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon, which kicks off at 3:00 PM ET, will be televised live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, Disney XD and simulcast on ABC – the second time the game will be available on both broadcast and cable networks, and the first time that the game is being televised on Disney XD.

Tickets to the game are on sale at NFL.com/ProBowlOnSale. New this year, tickets will also grant fans special benefits on gameday, including AFC & NFC seating sections, player red carpet viewing, special kid zone activities and postgame fireworks.

NFL PRO BOWL TOP-10 VOTE-GETTERS

POS. NAME TEAM VOTES QB Drew Brees New Orleans 1,270,631 QB Patrick Mahomes Kansas City 1,197,370 RB Saquon Barkley New York Giants 987,562 RB Todd Gurley Los Angeles Rams 957,052 QB Jared Goff Los Angeles Rams 838,561 RB Ezekiel Elliott Dallas 827,888 RB James Conner Pittsburgh 817,495 WR Antonio Brown Pittsburgh 778,630 RB Alvin Kamara New Orleans 776,846 WR Tyreek Hill Kansas City 753,981



AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION