Ramon Foster Trying To Keep Focus On Sunday, Not Future With Pittsburgh

Yesterday, Dave Bryan wrote a great article to make the point that it might be Ramon Foster’s final game in Pittsburgh. Turning 33 in January, he’s set to become a free agent in the offseason, and expressed a desire to cash in one final time coming off a strong season.

For now, at least, Foster is keeping those thoughts in the back of his mind.

“The thought is there, but I can’t and I won’t dwell on it, either,” he told the Trib’s Joe Rutter. “In those moments, you kind of mess up, whether I’m playing again or whether I’m done or whatever the case may be.”

Even after Sunday’s loss to New Orleans, Foster seemed like the most optimistic player in that locker room, still noting the chance the Steelers have of getting into the playoffs. They’ll need to take care of Cincinnati this weekend and hope Cleveland upsets Baltimore.

Though Father Time is undefeated, Foster is going 12 rounds with him. His play has yet to drop off one bit while he’s played every single snap this season, joining Alejandro Villanueva as the only two Steelrs’ linemen to do so. His teammates clearly hopes he sticks around.

He does a great job of being that leader in the locker room,” David DeCastro told Rutter. “He’s the guy you see and look up to since I’ve been here. I hope it’s not his last [game], but if it is, it’s been fun.”

Foster’s only ever known Pittsburgh, signing as an undrafted free agent in 2009. He began his career as a swing linemen, capable of playing guard and tackle, before finding a permanent home on the left side in 2013. He deserves to cash in but hopefully his comments about earning a big payday was a little bit of posturing and message to the Steelers’ front office.

Simply put, it would suck if Foster was playing elsewhere in 2019. For him and the team.

The Steelers will have plenty of cap space to work with this offseason. They need to be aggressive on the defensive side of the football, there should be little debate about that, but they need to be just as adamant about bringing back their own. Foster should be at the top of that list.

Ideally, Sunday isn’t Foster’s last game. The Steelers sneak into the playoffs, go on a run, and Foster re-signs in the offseason.