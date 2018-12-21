Heyward On Jordan’s Dissing Of Big Ben: ‘You Better Be Ready For That Monster Coming In Your House’

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan made it known in a locker room interview this week that he questions the Hall of Fame credentials of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in addition to saying he doesn’t consider him one of the top-5 players at his position in this era. Those comments created quite a stir on the internet and social media ahead the Steelers and Saints playing Sunday afternoon in New Orleans and Thursday night Pittsburgh defensive tackle Cameron Heyward was asked to give his thoughts on Jordan’s dissing of Roethlisberger during an interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“Cam’s going to be Cam, but honestly, I don’t know what the heck he’s talking about,” Heyward said of Jordan. “My quarterback is something special and I’ll take him over anybody. And I understand he’s got his top five and he’s probably seen more of those NFC guys, but you better be ready for that monster coming in your house.”

That’s one team captain sticking up for another team captain just as it should be and when asked to comment on the great quarterback that Jordan faces everyday in practice, Drew Brees, Heyward had nothing but praise for the Saints sure-fire future Hall of Famer.

“I’ve never taken anything away from Drew Brees,” Heyward said. “To throw for as many yards and all the touchdowns and all the honors he’s gotten, he’s very deserving of it and that’s why I’m excited to go against this week. Because to run the gauntlet, you’ve got to beat the best. So, Drew Brees is going to give us his best shot and hes a heck of a competitor when you think about it as well.”

Not long after Heyward gave his interview, Jordan took to Twitter to seemingly do some damage control.

To be honest, I was thinking first ballot, not naive or biased to say that he isn’t a HOF but alas 🙄🤷🏽‍♂️ — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) December 21, 2018

Heyward, however, did say Thursday night why he thinks Jordan’s opinion of Roethlisberger is way off the mark and why the Saints defensive end might be changing his tune come Monday morning.

“Ben’s got two Super Bowl rings for a reason and he’s putting on a show this year as well,” Heyward said. “His numbers haven’t slowed down and you better be ready to think he’s top-three because that dude, not a lot of guys can do what he does.”