2018 NFL Week 17: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday once again and welcome to the final week of the 2018 NFL regular season.

As all of yinz should know by now, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a slim chance at making the playoffs on Sunday. While there are a few scenarios that would get the Steelers into the postseason tournament, the most likely one includes them beating the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday and the Cleveland Browns upsetting the Baltimore Ravens. I think it could happen, but I’m not confident enough to bet my house on such a scenario occurring. Just keep you fingers crossed is all I can tell yinz.

It’s been a crazy Friday of sorts with the Steelers placing kicker Chris Boswell on Reserve/Injured and the whole Keith Butler thing. To make matters even crazier is the fact that wide receiver Antonio Brown ended Friday as questionable to play on Sunday due to a knee issue f some sort.

I hope all of yinz holiday season is going well and if indeed Sunday winds up being the Steelers last game of the 2018 season, I appreciate everyone who patronized the site this year. we will immediately shift into offseason and draft mode should the Steelers fail to make the playoffs on Sunday.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer below and have included one bonus question this week. I look forward to reading all of the answers in the comment section.

Happy holidays and peace and love to all of yinz.

Go Steelers!

1 – Will the Steelers be in the playoffs at the conclusion of Sunday’s games?

2 – How many successful field goals will Steelers new kicker Matt McCrane have on Sunday against the Bengals?

3 – Will Steelers backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs play at least two snaps against the Bengals on Sunday?

4 – Will the Ravens score at least 20 points Sunday against the Browns?

5 – Will any one Steelers defensive player register more than one sack Sunday against the Bengals? (half sacks count)

Bonus – How many catches will Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert have Sunday against the Steelers?

Recap of Week 16 Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Saints scored 10 points in the second quarter. That is just below the 10.1 points scored in the 2nd quarter they were averaging going into the game. 87.2% of Steelers Depot respondents scored a point by saying the Saints would not exceed that average.

Question 2: Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley combined for 10 rushing attempts in the first half. 70.2% of respondents correctly predicted that the Steelers offense would have more than 9 rushing attempts by a non-quarterback in the first half.

Question 3: Alex Anzalone, Demario Davis and Tyeler Davison each sacked Ben Roethlisberger. Cameron Jordan had just two tackles, hit Ben twice and was recorded punching Ramon Foster but otherwise was empty-handed. 55.3% were correct that Jordan would fail to record a single sack.

Question 4: Steelers Depot respondents predicted the Steelers would field five wide receivers on the anywhere from 0 to 16 plays during the game. The median response was 7. There were 15 plays that the Steelers put 5-wide receiver on the field. Chris92021 was the only person to pick up the point for this question. Well done!

Question 5: There were 15 accepted penalties during the game. The Steelers had six and the Saints 9. It may not have seemed like it, but referee Craig Wrolstad and his crew assessed the Saints 60% of total penalties against the Saints. 68.1% were correct that referees would assess more than 38.75% of total penalties on the Saints. Perhaps, an attempt to provide cover for the egregious call that gave the Saints a 7-0 lead to start the game.

Week 14: 38 respondents predicted that the Steelers would lose to the Saints and picked up a point. 98% predict a Steelers victory over the Bengals. They better be right.

Twelve respondents were in position to win the 5-point weekly bonus. The deciding factor was question 4 on the number of plays the Steelers would have 5 wide receivers on the field. Unfortunately, the only person who got it correct was not in contention for the bonus.

The Leaderboard after Week 16:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE GreenBastard 82 1st ImMikeD 75 2nd don2727 71 3rd +1 Matt Manzo 70 4th -1 ND_Steel 67 5th Beaver Falls Hosiery 66 6th Wes Lee 64 7th DirtDawg1964 62 8th (tie) -1 keneyeam 62 8th (tie) -1 B&G 62 8th (tie) +2 IC in Cincy 61 11th (tie) Phil Brenneman II 61 11th (tie) Greg Payne 60 13th hoptown 59 14th (tie) -1 Earl 59 14th (tie) -1 pittfan 59 14th (tie) -1 AndrewWoo 59 14th (tie) +5 6 ring circus 58 18th (tie) -5 Jeremy 58 18th (tie) -5 Marcel Chris Chauvet 58 18th (tie) +2 SJT63 58 18th (tie) +2 Ted Webb 58 18th (tie) *+4 Andi B 58 18th (tie) *+4 Ichabod 57 24th *-2

*new to leaderboard