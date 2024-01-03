The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Seahawks All-22, Pickett Response To Rumors, RB Room Future, & Much More

Season 14, Episode 71 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett responding on Tuesday to rumors that he chose against being the team’s backup quarterback against the Seattle Seahawks. We parse a lot of what Pickett and HC Mike Tomlin said these last few days when it comes to the team’s quarterback position in Week 17.

The initial injury report for Week 18 was released by the Steelers on Tuesday so Alex and I make sure to cover that topic. We also discuss who will referee the Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens. Will the Ravens rest a ton of their primary players against the Steelers on Saturday? We discuss that topic a little more in this show as well.

Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger made a few comments about the quarterback position in Pittsburgh during his most recent podcast, so we provide a recap of that. We specifically make sure to recap what Roethlisberger said about his former teammate, QB Mason Rudolph, during his recent podcast.

Steelers OLB T.J. Watt was voted team MVP on Tuesday, so we go over that news. We also discuss which players might wind up winning the remaining team awards that should be announced soon.

What will the future past this season look like for Steelers running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren when it comes to their contract situations? Alex and I attempt to provide a look ahead when it comes to that question. Will the team pick up the fifth-year option on Harris? Might they extend him before making that decision? We discuss.

After watching the All-22 from the Steelers’ Week 17 win against the Seahawks, Alex and I chime in with some additional thoughts on that game. We talk about both sides of the ball, personnel used, player performances, individual plays, stats and more in this weekly segment.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 93-minute episode as well, and we finish it by answering several listener questions.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Seahawks All-22, Pickett Response To Rumors, RB Room Future, & Much More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9631974320

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 71 of Season 14 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n