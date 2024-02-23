Mason Rudolph Ranked 200th On PFF’s Free Agent List, Behind Joshua Dobbs

Pro Football Focus periodically posted a list of the top free agents, only recently expanding the list from 150 to 200; Pittsburgh Steelers QB Mason Rudolph did not crack the top 150, but claimed the final spot among the 200—behind OLB Markus Golden.
Technically, the highest-ranked Steelers is T Chukwuma Okorafor at 160, whom the Steelers released. Because they released him, however, he is not a compensatory free agent. He is free to sign with any team at any time, and the Steelers will not get any draft compensation.
The site, at least as of yet, does not include any blurbs about free agents 151-200, so the Brad Spielberger-helmed list says nothing about Rudolph. He merely ranks 200th on the 200-man list, with Golden ahead of him at 194.
The methodology purportedly strives to incorporate as many factors as possible, from position to age to injury history. At least theoretically, the list is not meant to represent a straightforward list by PFF grading.
Overall, Rudolph ranks 11th among the quarterbacks included on the list, including two Minnesota Vikings. Kirk Cousins ranks second overall on the list, while Joshua Dobbs ranked 195th overall, 10th among quarterbacks. And just ahead of Rudolph at the position.
In between are Ryan Tannehill (68), Baker Mayfield (75), Gardner Minshew (91), Jacoby Brissett (126), Jameis Winston (130), Tyrod Taylor (154), Drew Lock (156), and Tyler Huntley (168). Of the group, Mayfield is the only one likely to start in 2024, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers valuing his performance.
Tannehill lost his starting job to rookie Will Levis in the second half of the 2023 season. Many now believe that he could follow his former offensive coordinator to Pittsburgh. Especially if the Steelers don’t re-sign Rudolph, Tannehill paired with Arthur Smith may make the most sense.
Regardless of the national perception, however, Rudolph returning to Pittsburgh as their preferred option seems to be the betting favorite. He has succeeded in this environment and Smith should only be of benefit to his game.
Even though he led the Steelers to three straight nationally-televised victories and reached the playoffs, the national media has paid little attention to Rudolph. Granted, those were all evening games, not in primetime slots at night, but he got national exposure.
While prognostications regarding his market value are not overly optimistic, only time will tell the story. The reality is we do not know for a fact how pro scouting departments view him. The other names on the list are more established and recognizable. People who do know Rudolph likely know him primarily as the guy Myles Garrett struck. In primetime viewing, of course.