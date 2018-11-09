The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Panthers Game Recap, Week 10 NFL Picks & More

Season 9, Episode 46 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Friday show, Alex Kozora and I get right to recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night home blowout of the Carolina Panthers at Heinz Field.

Alex and I slowly go through the entire Thursday night game in this show and we take time out to detail several big plays that happened on both side of the football in addition to talking about a few individual performances.

We go over how and why the Thursday night game got away from the Panthers and quickly review the play of the Steelers defense over the course of their five-game winning streak.

Steelers running back James Conner was apparently the only player to get injured Thursday night as he ended the contest in concussion protocol.

With the Steelers now on a mini bye week of sorts, Alex and I discuss if there’s any way whatsoever the Steelers will have a letdown game next Sunday on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Later in this Friday episode Alex and I pick the rest of the Week 10 games in the NFL using the lines provided to us by show sponsor mybookie.ag.

We close out this episode by talking some about wide receiver Antonio Brown and his Thursday morning speeding ticket and give the latest info on running back Le’Veon Bell with the Tuesday deadline for him to report now just a matter of days away.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

