Steelers Wednesday Injury Report Week 12: Tuitt, Gilbert, Feiler Sidelined During Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their first injury report of Week 12 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Denver Broncos and the Wednesday offering shows that six players sat out practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Steelers were tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee), tackle Matt Feiler (pectoral), defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related) and cornerback Joe Haden (not injury related).

Gilbert, who has missed the Steelers last four games with his knee injury, looks to be well on his way to missing a fifth contest in a row. As for Feiler, who has started in place of Gilbert at right tackle while he’s been sidelined, it will be interesting to see if he’s able to resume practicing on Thursday. Should both Gilbert and Feiler be sidelined Sunday in Denver, rookie tackle Chukwuma Okorafor would likely make his first career start at the position.

As for Tuitt, the elbow injury he’s currently dealing with resulted in him missing the team’s Week 11 Sunday road game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Tuitt sidelined for that contest, fellow defensive end Tyson Alualu started in his place on the left side.

Roethlisberger, Pouncey and Haden were all given veteran days off on Wednesday.

Steelers outside linebacker Anthony Chickillo (ankle) practice fully on Wednesday after injuring his ankle late during the team’s Sunday win over the Jaguars while attempting to rush a punt attempt. Should Chickllio ultimately be unable to play Sunday against the Broncos the Steelers would likely promote one of the two outside linebackers currently on their practice squad, Keion Adams or Farrington Huguenin, to the 53-man roster on Saturday.

The Steelers also let rookie outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi resume practicing on Wednesday. He has been on the team’s Reserve/Injured list since the start of the regular season.