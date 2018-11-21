Steelers Waive TE Ryan Malleck From Reserve/Injured List

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one transaction on Tuesday as tight end Ryan Malleck was waived from the team’s Reserve/Injured list.

Malleck, who was was signed by the Steelers in early June after fellow tight end Jake McGee was lost for the season due to an Achilles injury suffered during OTA practices, suffered an undisclosed injury during training camp and needed to be waived injured. After clearing waivers, Malleck then reverted to the Steelers Reserve/Injured list and has been there ever since.

This was Malleck’s second stint with the Steelers as he had previously spent time on their roster in 2017 after being signed to a futures contract. Malleck, however, was eventually waived by the Steelers in May of 2017.

With Malleck now gone the Steelers Reserve/Injured now includes McGee, safety Nat Berhe, tackle Jerald Hawkins, inside linebacker Keith Kelsey, safety Malik Golden, cornerback Trey Johnson, guard Joseph Cheek, and outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi. Adeniyi, however, is expected to resume practicing on Wednesday and hopefully find his way back to the 53-man roster within the next 21 days.