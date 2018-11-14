Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week For Week 10

After having what was essentially a perfect game Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 10 on Tuesday.

Ben Roethlisberger has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week. 👏 MORE: https://t.co/nqVW40iXnO pic.twitter.com/RMYQWAMOC7 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) November 14, 2018

Roethlisberger completed 22 of 25 passes for 328 yards and 5 touchdowns for a perfect quarterback rating of 158.3 in the Steelers 52-21 home win over the Panthers Thursday night. It marked the fourth time in his career he’s finished a game with a perfect quarterback rating and the first time since the 2007 season. Since 1950, Roethlisberger is the only one NFL quarterback to have registered a perfect passer rating of 158.3 in four regular-season games (minimum 10 attempts).

Thursday night was the sixth time in Roethlisberger’s career that he has thrown 5 or more touchdowns passes in a single game and the 58th time his thrown for more than 300 yards in a contest.

Roethlisberger’s five touchdown passes against the Panthers Thursday night were thrown to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, wide receiver Antonio Brown, running back James Conner, tight end Vance McDonald and running back Jaylen Samuels.

Roethlisberger is now 22-4 in regular-season primetime games at Heinz Field, including 7-0 on Thursday night football. This marks the second time this season that Roethlisberger has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week as he also won the award for Week 3. This also now marks the 18th time he has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week during his career.