Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week For Week 10

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 10 on Wednesday for his great performance against the Cincinnati Bengal’s at Heinz Field on Sunday.

Roethlisberger, who could not practice any last week after being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as a close contact subject, completed 27 of his 46 total pass attempts on Sunday against the Bengals for 333 yards and four touchdowns for a quarterback rating of 110.1 in the Steelers 36-10 home win.

Sunday was the 16th time in Roethlisberger’s career that he has thrown four or more touchdowns passes in a single regular season game and the 64th time he’s thrown for more than 300 yards in a non-playoff game contest.

Roethlisberger’s four touchdown passes against the Bengals on Sunday were thrown to wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and rookie Chase Claypool, who had two.

For the season, Roethlisberger has thrown 22 touchdown passes and just four interceptions.

Roethlisberger is now 26-7 all-time against the Bengals and that includes two playoff games. He also now has 48 career touchdown passes against the Bengals including the playoffs. This marks the first time this season that Roethlisberger has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week and the 18th time of his career.

Roethlisberger is the fifth player from the Steelers to be honored for a league award this season. Defensive end Stephon Tuitt was named AFC Defensive Player of the Week after a dominant outing against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 8. Claypool was named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his four-touchdown performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 5. Finally, outside linebacker T.J. Watt won AFC Defensive Player of the Week for his Week 2 performance against the Denver Broncos and was later named AFC Defensive Player of the Month for September.