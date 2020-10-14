Steelers WR Chase Claypool Named AFC Offensive Player Of The Week For Week 5

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver Chase Claypool had a great game on Sunday as the Notre Dame product scored four touchdowns in the team’s 38-29 home win against the Philadelphia Eagles. On Wednesday, Claypool was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 5 for his play this past Sunday.

In Sunday’s win against the Eagles, Claypool, who was drafted this year by the Steelers in the second-round, caught seven passes for 110 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed three times in the game for 6 yards and another touchdown

Claypool’s four touchdown game put him in rare company as he’s now just the third rookie wide receiver to accomplish the feat. Jerry Butler (1979) and Harlon Hill (1954) were the only other rookie wide receivers previously with that many touchdowns in a single game in NFL History prior to Sunday.

Claypool became the first Steelers rookie with four touchdowns in a game and the first Steelers player to accomplish the feat since wide receiver Roy Jefferson did so on November 3, 1968 against the Atlanta Falcons.

For the season, Claypool now has 13 receptions for 261 yards and 4 touchdowns. He has also now rushed a total of four times for 14 yards and a touchdown.

Claypool is the first Steelers rookie to be named AFC Player of the Week since wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was in 2017 for his Week 8 performance against the Detroit Lions.