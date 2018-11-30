Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 13: Gilbert Out For Chargers Game; Burnett Doubtful

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 13 ahead of their Sunday night home game against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Friday offering shows that one player has officially been ruled out for that contest while another is listed as doubtful.

Not practicing again on Friday and officially ruled out for Sunday’s game on the Steelers Friday injury report was tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee). Safety Morgan Burnett (back) also failed to practice again on Friday and he officially ends the week listed as doubtful.

This will mark the sixth consecutive game that Gilbert has missed with his knee injury. After not playing last Sunday due to a pectoral injury, tackle Matt Feiler is once again expected to start on the right side with rookie tackle Chukwuma Okorafor backing him up.

As for Burnett being ruled doubtful for Sunday’s game, it sounds like rookie safety Marcus Allen will be active and play some on defense in his place against the Chargers, according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Allen, who was drafted in the fifth-round this year out of Penn State, has yet to dress for a game this season.

Outside linebacker Bud Dupree (pectoral) ends the week listed as questionable after practicing fully on Friday. While Dupree sounded hopeful on Friday that he’ll play Sunday against the Chargers, he might wind up being a game-time decision. It will be interesting to see if rookie outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi is moved to the 53-man roster from the team’s Reserve/Injured list as a designated to return player Saturday afternoon.

Cornerback Cameron Sutton (personal) was added to the Steelers injury report on Friday as questionable after failing to practice on Friday.

Tight end Xavier Grimble (concussion), guard Ramon Foster (not injury related), tight end Vance McDonald (hip), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (not injury related), and defensive end Stephon Tuitt (elbow) all practiced fully on Friday and none received game status designations which meamns all shoukld play Sunday against the Chargers.

Tuitt had missed the Steelers last two games with an elbow injury so Sunday should be his first action since Week 10.