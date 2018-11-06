Panthers Tuesday Injury Report Week 10: C Ryan Kalil, WR Torrey Smith Both Sidelined

The Carolina Panthers have now released their Tuesday injury report ahead of their Thursday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it shows that two key offensive players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Sitting out on Tuesday for the Panthers were center Ryan Kalil (ankle), linebacker David Mayo (groin), and wide receiver Torrey Smith (knee). Panthers head coach Ron Rivera said on Tuesday he’s optimistic about the work Kalil did with trainers on Tuesday. In short, it sounds like he thinks his team will have their starting center Thursday night in Pittsburgh.

As for the status of Smith, he’s not looking good for the game against the Steelers as he’s already missed the last two games with his knee injury

Limited in Tuesday’s practice for the Panthers were defensive end Mario Addison (shoulder), cornerback Captain Munnerlyn (chest), quarterback Cam Newton (right shoulder), tight end Greg Olsen (foot), and safety Eric Reid (shoulder).

Currently, it sounds like all five of those players will play Thursday night against the Steelers. Four of the five are starters while Munnerlyn sees a lot of playing time during games as a sub package defensive back.