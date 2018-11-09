Former Steelers HC Bill Cowher To Be Profiled Friday Night On ‘A Football Life’

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Carolina Panthers Thursday night at home and that big win should now have fans of the team feeling pretty good on this Friday. Friday night figures to be very entertaining as well for Steelers fans as ‘Bill Cowher: A Football Life’ premieres later this evening at 8:00 PM ET on the NFL Network.
Below is the official press release from the NFL that details what you can expect to see tonight on ‘Bill Cowher: A Football Life’ in addition to the promotional video that’s been making the rounds on social media. This episode figures to bring back a lot of good and bad memories from the years Bill Cowher spent as the Steelers head football coach in addition to his life before and after the time he spent with the organization. Don’t forget to set your DVRs because this is one episode you’re sure to want to watch several times.
The eighth season of NFL Network’s Emmy-nominated series A Football Life continues Friday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET with a profile of former Super Bowl-winning head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers and current CBS Sports analyst Bill Cowher. The one-hour show produced by NFL Films features sitdown interviews with Cowher, former Steelers players such as Jerome Bettis, Rod Woodson and Joey Porter, current Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and others, as well as three sitdown interviews with his daughters Meagan, Lauren and Lindsay filmed over the course of 20 years.
Among the topics discussed in Bill Cowher: A Football Life are:
The importance he placed on family and the close bond the Cowher family had
Making an impression upon Marty Schottenheimer while playing for the Cleveland Browns and how that influenced his coaching career
The relationship he formed with Bill Belichick
Being named the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1992
Winning Super Bowl XL and stepping away from coaching after the 2006 NFL season
The passing of his wife Kaye Cowher
His current broadcasting career as an analyst for CBS Sports
Emmy-nominated actor Josh Charles narrates.
Bill Cowher: A Football Life includes interviews with the following people and more:
Bill Cowher
Meagan Cowher Westgarth – Daughter
Lauren Cowher – Daughter
Lindsay Cowher Kelly – Daughter
Rod Woodson – Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback
Jerome Bettis – Pro Football Hall of Fame running back
Ben Roethlisberger – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback
Joey Porter – Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker
Bill Belichick – New England Patriots head coach
Tony Dungy – Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach
Provided below are some select quotes from Bill Cowher: A Football Life:
– “I love football, but my football life has been as much about family as it’s been about football.” – Bill Cowher
– “Some coaches do certain things for the camera – none of that he did for the camera. Everything he did was authentic as it gets.” – Joey Porter
– “That chin, that scowl, that spit coming out of his mouth, his accent – all of those things are Pittsburgh through and through.” – Ben Roethlisberger
– “Would I ever go back? I doubt it. But I always said, and I will still continue to say, why shut a door that you never have to shut? I don’t know how I’ll feel two or three years from now. I’ve seen other people get too much of an itch, they want to come back.” – Bill Cowher on his coaching future
– “He was like a psychologist in terms of understanding who he needed to push, who he needed to put his arm around, who he needed to get in their face. He was honest. He told you where you stood. That’s all you ever wanted from a coach.” – Jerome Bettis
– “There was validation…To bring that back to the city of Pittsburgh that many years later, a place where I grew up, it was pretty surreal.” – Bill Cowher on winning Super Bowl XL
– “I think Bill got the best of both worlds. He got his fire and energy, and Marty [Schottenheimer’s] preparation. When the two came together, you saw the results. You just could sense that here’s a guy that people will follow, and you knew it was just a matter of time before some organization was going to take advantage of that.” – Tony Dungy
– “For a nine-year old to say, ‘Win or lose, Dad you’ll still be my hero,’ I’m like wow. It really to me encapsulates what our family is about. The very deepest, worst loss you can experience but all of a sudden there is your family. That was my strength. It was family that gets you through those tough times.” – Bill Cowher