The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Bye Week Topics, Burfict Fallout, Top NFL Teams, Burns Status & More

Season 9, Episode 36 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd and I start things out by talking abut which teams are the best and most-likely to be in playoff contention after the first 6 weeks of the 2018 regular season. We talk about some key games coming up this weekend for the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens in addition to discussing who the top contenders in the NFC might be.

David and I talk about the current state of the NFL as it relates to scoring and closeness of games entering Week 7 and also discuss how 21 points allowed by defenses in a game might be the new acceptable amount.

We move on to talk some about Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict on the heels of his actions in Sundays game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and try to predict if the NFL will take any sort of action against him this week.

We talk quite a bit about the Steelers and things they need to accomplish during their bye week and that includes us contemplating if cornerback Artie Burns should be sat down for a few games moving forward to see if he can be rebuilt. We also talk about the slow start that rookie wide receiver James Washington has had and go over how he was used in the game this past Sunday against the Bengals.

We talk about a few other roster decisions facing the Steelers in the coming weeks when it comes to a few players on either Reserve/PUP or Reserve/Injured.

We close this show with a little bit of talk about the Steelers running game and that includes us going over the Tuesday comments made by Ben Roethlisberger concerning running back Le’Veon Bell.

