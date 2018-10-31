The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Browns Last Thoughts, Midweek Ravens Preview, 2015 Draft & More

Season 9, Episode 42 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Wednesday show, David Todd is back in the main chair and we get things started by giving some final thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 8 Sunday home win over the Cleveland Browns.

We talk about the Browns firing both head coach Hue Jackson and offensive coordinator Todd Haley on Monday and if the latter got the raw end of the deal during his short time in Cleveland.

We talk about the immediate futures of Steelers wide receiver James Washington and cornerback Artie Burns following both players being effectively benched this past weekend against the Browns. We also go over the Steelers short injury report leading into Week 9.

David and I are joined in the middle of this show once again by John Eisenberg, who covers the Baltimore Ravens for the team’s official website. As usual, John helps us get an early preview of the Steelers upcoming game against the Ravens knocked out in the middle of the week. We talk offense, defense and more before John gives us his prediction for Sunday’s game in Baltimore

Make sure you follow John on Twitter at @BmoreEisenberg and read his work online at BaltimoreRavens.com. You can also buy his new book online at this link.

David and I then move on to discuss a few things related to this year’s trade deadline and that leads to us taking a quick look back at the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft now that a few early selections have been traded over the course of the last few weeks.

We end things by quickly discussing the Jacksonville Jaguars signing former Steelers quarterback Landry Jones on Wednesday as well as going back over the touchdown scoring play the Steelers had against the Browns at the end of the first half.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

Thanks for listening and don’t forget to call or email with questions or comments and please pass us along to your friends!

The new message hotline is (814) 429-YINZ

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Browns Last Thoughts, Midweek Ravens Preview, 2015 Draft & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2018-oct-31-episode-1081

As always we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two Daves talking Steelers football. Download it to your iPod or mp3 player and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions and they can be sent to theterriblepodcast[[AT]]gmail.com and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can follow David on Twitter @DavidMTodd and me @Steelersdepot You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 42 of Season 9 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n