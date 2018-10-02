Steelers Sign CB Herb Waters To Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed CB Herb Waters today, according to the league’s transactions report.

According to NFL transactions report, the Steelers have signed defensive back Herb Waters to the practice squad. He recently was waived by the Green Bay Packers — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) October 2, 2018

Waters worked out with the team earlier today, according to a report from The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly. His signing fills the void left by Brian Allen, promoted to the 53 man roster following Nat Berhe’s torn pectoral suffered Sunday night.

An undrafted free agent out of Miami (FL), Waters has previously spent time with the Green Bay Packers though it appears he’s never dressed for a regular season game. His 2017 was ended by a shoulder injury. Green Bay released him at final cutdowns this September.

Like Brian Allen, Waters played receiver in college. He caught 41 passes for 624 yards as a senior for the Hurricanes. At his 2016 Pro Day, he ran a 4.51 40 yard dash, 38.5 inch vertical, and 10’1″ vert. He weighed in just under six foot and 188 pounds. Green Bay converted him to corner early in his NFL career.

The Packers website wrote a nice feature piece on him back in January.

With the addition, the Steelers now have a complete 11 man practice squad, including TE Christian Scotland-Williamson, who is eligible through the NFL’s International program.