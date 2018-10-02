Steelers Place S Berhe On IR, Promote CB Allen From Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers have likely lost backup safety Nat Berhe for the remainder of the season due to a pectoral injury.

We have promoted CB Brian Allen to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, and placed S Nat Berhe on the Reserve/Injured List. MORE: https://t.co/GMKJYa7CmP pic.twitter.com/0M1ktyia6R — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 2, 2018

Berhe, who was injured during the second half of the Steelers Sunday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens, was signed during the offseason. He was signed to mainly help out on special teams. The Steelers placed him on the reserve/Injured list on Tuesday and filled his spot on the 53-man roster by promoting cornerback Brian Allen from the practice squad.

The loss of Berhe might result in rookie safety Marcus Allen dressing at some point in the near future and especially if veteran safety Morgan Burnett continues to miss time with the groin injury he’s been dealing with for a few weeks.

The Steelers other safeties currently on the team’s 53-man roster are Burnett, Marcus Allen, Sean Davis, Jordan Dangerfield and rookie Terrell Edmunds.

Berhe, who signed a one-year contract with the Steelers during the offseason, has recorded two total defensive tackles and one special teams tackles in the first four games of the season.