Steelers Friday Injury Report Week 8: T Marcus Gilbert Officially Ruled Out; Burnett Good To Go

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released what will likely be their final injury report of Week 8 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Cleveland Browns and the Friday offering shows that one player has officially been ruled out for that contest.

After not practicing again on Friday for the Steelers, starting right tackle Marcus Gilbert (knee) was officially ruled out for Sunday’s home game against the Browns on the team’s injury report. This will be the second game this season that Gilbert has missed due to injury and backup offensive lineman Matt Feiler is expected to start in his place once again. Gilbert was a surprising to the Steelers injury report following the team’s bye week and especially being as he had played every offensive snap in Week 6.

Safety Morgan Burnett (groin) is now expected to play Sunday against the Browns after he was able to practice fully once again on Friday. Burnett, who isn’t likely to start Sunday against the Browns, has been sidelined since Week 2 with a groin injury. Burnett will likely see snaps in dime personnel groupings for the Steelers on Sunday and rookie safety Terrell Edmunds is expected to start once again.

Backup inside linebacker L.J. Fort (ankle) is also expected to suit up Sunday against the Browns after being able to practice fully once again on Friday. Fort missed the Steelers pre-bye week game with an ankle injury.

Tight end Xavier Grimble (concussion) and wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey (ankle), center Maurkice Pouncey (not injury related), and guard Ramon Foster (not injury related) all practiced fully on Friday and none of the four received game status designations to end the week. Heyward-Bey has missed the Steelers last two games with an ankle injury.