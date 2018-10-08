Report Downplays Eagles Interest In Le’Veon Bell Despite Ajayi Injury

The “Le’Veon Bell to Philadelphia” rumors picked up today following the news the Philadelphia Eagles lost starting running back Jay Ajayi for the season after suffering a torn ACL.

However, an ESPN report from Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen says the team isn’t giving any extra consideration to a Bell deal even after restructuring star DT Fletcher Cox’s contract, freeing up cap space for this year.

From ESPN:

“‘It’s 100 percent misleading to think Cox’s restructuring was done with Le’Veon Bell in mind,” said one league source with knowledge of the Eagles’ thinking.”

Before his injury, Ajayi had 45 carries for 180 yards, an average just over four yards, and three touchdowns on the ground this year. For now, they’ll continue their committee approach consisting of Darren Sproles, Corey Clement, and Wendell Smallwood.

Previously, the Eagles had reportedly been one of the teams interested in trading for Bell.

Jason La Canfora reported as much in late September.

Eagles, and others, have interest in Bell; Steelers would be open to a Bell for Earl Thomas swap: https://t.co/5dBGEAeQZa — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) September 30, 2018

As we have written many times before, trading Bell will still be a difficult task for a variety of reasons. He needs to sign his franchise tender and any team who goes after him has to be comfortable with acquiring him for possibly only this season. They can’t work a long-term deal until the offseason.

But I expect that as time goes on, the rumors will pick up, and the Eagles will routinely be suggested, if not outright connected, as a landing spot for Bell. If, of course, he’s traded at all, and I’d weigh the odds against that right now. At the least, I believe he has to at least sign his tender and report before any trade could even realistically happen.