Browns Wednesday Injury Report Week 8: Six Players Sit Out Practice; TE David Njoku Limited

The Cleveland Browns have bow released their first official injury report of Week 8 ahead of their Sunday afternoon road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering includes the names of 12 players on it.

Sitting out Wednesday’s practice for the Browns were safety Damarious Randall (groin, ankle), center JC Tretter (ankle) defensive end Chris Smith (not injury related), linebacker Joe Schobert (hamstring), wide receiver Rashard Higgins (knee), and cornerback E.J. Gaines (concussion).

Early speculation from Browns head coach Hue Jackson on Wednesday is that Schobert, Higgins and Gaines will all miss Sunday’s game against the Steelers because of their injuries.

Limited on Wednesday for the Browns was tight end David Njoku (knee) and he’s expected to be ready to play Sunday against the Steelers.

Practicing fully for the Browns on Wednesday were linebacker Genard Avery (elbow), tight end Darren Fells (knee), tackle Desmond Harrison (ankle), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (elbow) and safety Jabrill Peppers (ankle).