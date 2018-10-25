Browns Thursday Injury Report Week 8: S Damarious Randall Still Sidelined; TE David Njoku Remains Limited

The Cleveland Browns have now released their second injury report of Week 8 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Thursday offering now has a total of 12 names on it as it has grown by two in the last 24 hours.

Not practicing again for the Browns on Thursday were cornerback E.J. Gaines (concussion), wide receiver Rashard Higgins (knee), safety Damarious Randall (groin, ankle), linebacker Joe Schobert (hamstring), and center J.C. Tretter (ankle). Of those five players, Gaines, Higgens and Schobert are expected to miss Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

It will now be interesting to see if Randall and Tretter, both of whom are starters, are ultimately able to practice in some capacity on Friday. Regardless, it’s clear at this point that both won’t be fully healthy should they play Sunday against the Steelers.

Limited for the Browns on Thursday were tight end David Njoku (knee) and wide receiver Da’Mari Scott (shoulder). That makes two days in a row that Njoku has been a limited practice participant and the first day this week for for Scott, one of the two new additions to the Browns injury report on Thursday.

Practicing fully for the Browns on Thursday were defensive end Chris Smith (not injury related), linebacker Genard Avery (elbow), tight end Darren Fells (knee), tackle Desmond Harrison (ankle), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (elbow), safety Jabrill Peppers (ankle), and defensive tackle Brian Price (knee).

Price is a new edition to the Browns injury report while Smith was a player who failed to practice on Wednesday. Avery, Fells, Harrison, Ogbah and Peppers should be good to go for Sunday as all five had practiced fully on Wednesday as well.