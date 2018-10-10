Bengals Wednesday Injury Report Week 6: Four Players Sit Out Practice, Five Others Limited

The Cincinnati Bengals will host the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday in an AFC North game and their first injury report of Week 6 that was released Wednesday afternoon shows that four players failed to practice earlier in the day.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Bengals were running back Giovani Bernard (knee), guard Clint Boling (hip), tight end Tyler Kroft (foot) and center Billy Price (foot).

Bernard and Price are both expected to miss the Sunday game against the Steelers and both players were inactive this past Sunday for the Bengals win over the Miami Dolphins. As for Kroft, he might miss the game against the Steelers as well after suffering his foot injury on Sunday. Boling, on the other hand, played every snap against the Dolphins.

Limited for the Bengals on Wednesday were linebacker Preston Brown (ankle), cornerback William Jackson III (knee), defensive end Michael Johnson (knee), defensive end Carl Lawson (ankle), and wide receiver John Ross (groin), who was also inactive this past Sunday. Of that group of five players who were limited on Wednesday, it sounds like Ross is the most questionable of them all.