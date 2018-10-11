Bengals Thursday Injury Report Week 6: Three Players Still Sidelined; Ross Remains Limited

The Cincinnati Bengals have now released their second injury report of Week 6 ahead of their Sunday home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and their Thursday offering looks a lot different than the one they released on Wednesday.

Not practicing again on Thursday for the Bengals were running back Giovani Bernard (knee), tight end Tyler Kroft (foot) and center Billy Price (foot). None of those three players are expected to play Sunday against the Steelers. Bernard and Price have missed multiple games while Kroft was injured this past Sunday.

After being limited during Wednesday’s practice, Bengals cornerback William Jackson III (knee) and wide receiver John Ross (groin) were both limited again on Thursday. It will be interesting to see if Ross practices fully on Friday. If he doesn’t, he might be sidelined again on Sunday.

Tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (wrist) was added to the Bengals injury report on Thursday after being limited in practice earlier in the day.

Guard Clint Boling (hip), linebacker Preston Brown (ankle), defensive end Michael Johnson (knee), and defensive end Carl Lawson (ankle) are all listed as practicing fully on Thursday. Boling had sat out on Wednesday while the other three players were previously listed as being limited in practice.