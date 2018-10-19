2018 NFL Week 7: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday to yinz and welcome to the Pittsburgh Steelers bye weekend.

It’s been quite a season so far for the Steelers and their 3-2-1 record is quite the testament to that. They certainly need to get their defensive woes figured out during the bye week and especially when you consider that they’ll face the Baltimore Ravens again in Week 9. Rest assured, however, the Steelers won’t lose this weekend.

The Steelers being on their bye this week wuill afford me the opportunity to be an incredibly lazy football fan on Sunday. The first game on Sunday in London will get started at 6:30 AM my time and you can bet I’ll be up watching the Los Angeles Chargers play the Tennessee Titans. The Steelers, by the way, will play the Chargers at Heinz Field later this season.

As usual, I have five questions for yinz to answer and I look forward to reading all the responses throughout the remainder of the evening.

Have a great weekend and we’ll try to do something unique on Sunday during the games to keep yinz entertained.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – What will happen with the three other AFC North teams in Week 7?

a) Only one of the three teams will win.

b) Two of the three teams will win.

c ) All three teams will win.

d) None of the teams will win.

2 – Which AFC North team of the four is the MOST overrated entering Week 7 and why?

3 – How many catches will rookie wide receiver James Washington have in the Steelers next four games?

4 – True or false: The Steelers will win their next two games against the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

5 – What letter grade would you give Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger through the first six weeks of the season?

Recap of 2018 NFL Week 6 Friday Night Questions

Question 1 – NFL referees did not penalize Vontaze Burfict during the game. However, I think most reasonable persons would agree that he had several questionable hits. However, other than some finger pointing, and verbal abuse JuJu Smith-Schuster was not on the receiving end of any of this dirty linebacker’s cheap shots. Surprisingly, 49.3% of Steelers Depot respondents got this right by answering that he wouldn’t. He realized that the referees would be watching his play on JuJu closer than on his teammates.

Question 2 – Coming into this game, the Steelers were averaging 9.8 accepted penalties a game. Cincinnati was only averaging 6.6. So, somewhere from 16-17 penalties would not have been unusual. However, Clete Blakemen led officiating crews tend to throw less flags than the league average. The consensus (median) of Steelers Depot respondents was 16 penalties. The Steelers were penalized 9 times and the Bengals 6. Seven folks correctly predicted 15 accepted penalties combined between the Steelers and Bengals.

Question 3 – Admit it. You were worried that Chris Boswell would be forced to try a 49-yard field goal for the Steelers to win the game. Those fretful thoughts were washed away by a wave of euphoria as Antonio Brown raced into the endzone. Boz was 2 for 2 on PAT’s and converted both field goal attempts. Boswell’s 21- & 24-yard field goals were shorter than the typical PAT attempt which is 33 yards. 71.8% of respondents showed their confidence in Boz and got the point.

Question 4 – Joe Haden had a good game covering A.J. Green on Sunday. He did catch 7 of 12 targets. But, it was his last catch for seven yards with 1:24 to go in the game that finally gave him more than 81 receiving yards against the Steelers defense. 74.6% got this right but are happy that it was only 85 yards and Green did not score in the game.

Question 5 – The Bengals held James Conner to 3 yards on his first 4 carries. Then on the Steelers 3rd possession, he took off for 26 yards on first down. He went on to run for 111 yards and added another 18 receiving yards. His 129 total yards with 2 (a challenge flag away from 3) touchdowns played a huge role in the victory. 73.2% correctly said he would exceed 120 total yards. 14 folks got 4 out of 5 of the questions correct. Mystery person GreenBastard swept the board again and received the 5-point bonus for getting all 5 questions correct for the 3rd time!

Q5 Bonus – Steelers Depot HQ in Las Vegas slipped in a 5-point bonus for whomever predicted James Conner’s exact total yardage. Sometimes the statisticians will adjust but we doublechecked the box score and 129 is the number. Don2727 & yours truly, Beaver Falls Hosiery picked up the bonus points.

Patriots vs Chiefs Bonus – 57.7% of respondents picked up a bonus point for picking the Patriots.

Folks are slipping on and off the leaderboard. Who is going to challenge for 1st place?

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE GreenBastard 44 1st ND_Steel 28 2nd Johnny Loose 27 3rd(tie) DirtDawg1964 27 3rd(tie) Beaver Falls Hosiery 27 3rd(tie) *+22 B&G 26 6th (tie) -1 don2727 26 6th (tie) *+19 6 ring circus 25 8th (tie) -2 hoptown 25 8th (tie) -2 will 24 10th(tie) -2 AndrewWoo 24 10th(tie) -2 IC in Cincy 24 10th(tie) +2 Wes Lee 24 10th(tie) +2 ImMikeD 23 14th (tie) -6 Earl 23 14th (tie) -2 Marcel Chris Chauvet 23 14th (tie) -2 Ted Webb 23 14th (tie) -2 Matt Manzo 23 14th (tie) -2 Jeremy 22 19th (tie) -11 Stas 22 19th (tie) -1 SJT63 22 19th (tie) -1 Greg Payne 22 19th (tie) -1 kevin schwartz 22 19th (tie) *+6

*new to leaderboard