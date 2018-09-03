The Terrible Podcast – Talking Steelers Initial 2018 53-Man Roster, Notable Cuts, Bell Status, Roster Moves & More

Season 9, Episode 17 of The Terrible Podcast is now up and in this Monday show, David Todd and I get right to talking about the Pittsburgh Steelers initial 2018 53-man roster than was announced on Saturday after the team made their transactions. There’s a lot of crow eating during the early portion of this episode as we go over the Steelers decision to cut veteran backup quarterback Landry Jones in lieu of keeping second-year quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

We talk more about the Steelers decision to keep Jones over Dobbs and why we wouldn’t have. We also move through the rest of the Steelers initial 53-man roster and examine all position groups and players who were kept.

After we begin talking about a few possible transactions that might take place in the coming days, the Steelers announce one on Twitter that includes safety Nat Berhe being re-signed and outside linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi being placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured list. We discuss what that might mean for both position groups moving forward into the next few days.

Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell has yet to arrive at the teams facility to sign his franchise tag so David and I discuss his current situation.

A few interesting roster moves and trades took place over the weekend so David and I recap the biggest news from around the NFL to close out this show.

As always, several other smaller talking points are mixed in throughout the show that are not highlighted here in this post.

