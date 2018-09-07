Steelers Waive WR Damoun Patterson From Reserve/Injured List With Settlement

The Pittsburgh Steelers made one transaction on Friday and it included a player being waived from the team’s Reserve/Injured list with an injury settlement.

Waived with a settlement on Friday by the Steelers was wide receiver Damoun Patterson, who was signed originally this year as an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State after first taking part in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Patterson had a great training camp with the Steelers and followed that up by catching 6 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown in the team’s first preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles. According to Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin immediately after the team’s preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, Patterson suffered a turf toe injury during that contest. He was waived injured that following Saturday and reverted to the Reserve/Injured list after clearing waivers.

We don’t know how long Patterson’s injury settlement covered, but after that time elapses plus three more weeks then perhaps the Steelers will bring him back as a member of their practice squad. Patterson finished the preseason with a team-high 9 receptions for 122 yards and a touchdown.

According to a Friday Instagram post made by Steelers wide receiver Marcus Tucker, he might also be waived from the team’s Reserve/Injured list with an injury settlement in the near future. Tucker suffered an ankle injury during the preseason that resulted in him being waived injured the same Saturday that Patterson was.