Steelers Vs. Ravens: Inactives For Week 4

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now released their list of seven players who will be inactive for their Week 4 Sunday night home game against the Baltimore Ravens and as expected, it includes the names of the two players who ended the week listed as doubtful on the team’s Friday injury report.

Inactive Sunday night against the Ravens after ending the week listed as doubtful on the Steelers injury report are safety Morgan Burnett (groin) and cornerback Mike Hilton (elbow). This now makes two games in a row that Burnett has missed with a groin injury and he’ll be replaced in the Steelers starting lineup once again by rookie safety Terrell Edmunds.

As for Hilton, the Steelers starting nickel cornerback, missing the Sunday night game, he suffered his elbow injury early in the fourth quarter of the team’s Monday night contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’ll be replaced on defense by second-year cornerback Cameron Sutton just as he was Monday night after leaving that game injured.

With tackle Marcus Gilbert back healthy Sunday night, Steelers backup offensive lineman Zach Banner is now back on the team’s inactive list. Steelers guard David DeCastro is also back Sunday night but the team still decided to dress backup offensive lineman Matt Feiler.

The Steelers other three Sunday night inactives are all healthy scratches and they are quarterback Mason Rudolph, safety Marcus Allen, wide receiver Justin Hunter and defensive end L.T. Walton.

Steelers Inactive Players

QB Mason Rudolph

S Morgan Burnett

CB Mike Hilton

T Zach Banner

DE L.T. Walton

WR Justin Hunter

S Marcus Allen

Ravens Inactive Players

CB Anthony Averett

DT Willie Henry

QB Robert Griffin III

WR Jordan Lasley

TE Hayden Hurst

DT Zach Sieler

C Hroniss Grasu