Report: RB Fitzgerald Toussaint Met With Colts

According to a Sunday evening report from ESPN’s Field Yates, running back Fitzgerald Toussaint has visited the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts hosted former Steelers RB Fitzgerald Toussaint on a visit, per source. Indy’s backfield continues to be one to see how things shake out. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 2, 2018

Toussaint was the odd man out, the Steelers opting to keep – for now, at least – Jaylen Samuels and Stevan Ridley. Toussaint has bounced on and off the team’s roster since being signed to their practice squad back in 2015. As a Steeler, he carried the ball 38 times, averaging 3.3 yards per carry, while chipping in five receptions. While not an exceptional player, he earned the trust of the coaching staff, a solid pass protector, and fill-in as a kick returner. The trade for WR Ryan Switzer likely cost him his roster spot.

He’s best, and worst, remembered for what he did in the playoffs. In the 2015 Wild Card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Toussaint put in an impressive performance, racking up 118 total yards. But he had a costly 4th quarter fumble against Denver the following week as the Steelers were knocked out of the playoffs.

Should he sign with the Colts, he’d be the second back in recent memory to take such a career path. Jordan Todman played one year in Indy after spending 2015 with the Steelers. Todman lasted only one year with the Colts.

So far, only one Steeler cut this weekend has been picked up on another team. Punter Matt Wile was claimed on waivers by the Minnesota Vikings earlier today.