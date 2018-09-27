Ravens Thursday Injury Report Week 4: LB Terrell Suggs Remains Sidelined

The Baltimore Ravens have now released their second injury report of Week 4 and their Thursday afternoon offering ahead of their Sunday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers looks a lot different than the one they released on Wednesday.

Not practicing for a second consecutive day for the Ravens on Thursday were cornerback Anthony Averett (hamstring), defensive tackle Willie Henry (abdomen) and linebacker Terrell Suggs (knee). It’s worth noting, however, that Averett and Henry were both inactive for Baltimore in Week 3 and the two backups appear destined to be scratched again on Sunday night. Suggs, however, is the name to watch on Friday.

Limited for the Ravens again on Thursday was tight end Hayden Hurst (foot) and thus the rookie first-round draft pick still might not be ready to make his NFL debut Sunday night against the Steelers.

Eight players on the Ravens injury report practiced fully on Thursday and that list includes wide receiver John Brown (not injury related), cornerback Brandon Carr (knee), quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness), tackle Ronnie Stanley (foot), safety Eric Weddle (not injury related), backer Anthony Levine (hamstring), linebacker C.J. Mosley (knee) and defensive tackle Michael Pierce (foot).

Of those eight players listed as practicing fully on Thursday, Levine, Mosley and Pierce were previously listed as being limited on the Ravens Wednesday injury report. The other five players that practiced fully on Thursday, Brown, Carr, Jackson, Stanley and Weddle, all had sat out the Ravens Wednesday practice.