Ravens Friday Injury Report Week 4: LB Terrell Suggs Enters Weekend As Questionable

The Baltimore Ravens have now released their final injury report of Week 4 and their Friday offering shows that two players have officially been ruled out for the team’s Sunday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers while another seven players enter the weekend with a questionable listing.

After failing to practice again on Friday the Ravens officially ruled out cornerback Anthony Averett (hamstring) and defensive tackle Willie Henry (abdomen) for the Sunday night game against the Steelers.

After practicing on a limited basis on Friday, linebacker Terrell Suggs (knee) and tight end Hayden Hurst (foot) both end the week listed as questionable. Hurst, by the way, has yet to make his NFL debut and him not practicing fully any this past week might be a sign that he won’t play Sunday night against the Steelers.

Also ending the week listed as questionable for the Ravens were backer Anthony Levine (hamstring), linebacker C.J. Mosley (knee), defensive tackle Michael Pierce (foot), tackle Ronnie Stanley (foot), and cornerback Brandon Carr (knee). It’s worth noting, however, that all five of those players are listed on the Ravens Friday injury report as having practiced fully earlier in the day.

Not receiving game status designations on Friday from the Ravens were wide receiver John Brown (not injury related), quarterback Lamar Jackson (illness) and safety Eric Weddle (not injury related).