Jets Vs. Browns Week 3 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 3 of the 2018 NFL regular season gets underway tonight as the Cleveland Browns will host the New York Jets in an AFC game.
The Browns enter Thursday night with an 0-1-1 record after losing on the road last week to the New Orleans Saints 21-18. The Jets, on the other hand, enter Thursday night with a 1-1 record after losing last week at home to the Miami Dolphins 20-12.
It will be interesting to see if Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold is able to play well Thursday night against the Browns defense as he figures to be under pressure most of the evening. While Jets left tackle Kelvin Beachum be able to handle Browns defensive end Myles Garrett throughout this game?
The Browns are still looking to notch their first win since Week 16 of the 2016 regular season. They have won just two of their last 43 games and also tied the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-21 at home to open this season.
Below are the inactive lists for tonight’s game between the Browns and Jets in addition to the official league game capsule preview.
As usual, feel free to discuss this contest in the comments below. Throughout the game, I will add some video highlights to the body of this post as well. Enjoy your football evening and thanks for stopping by the site.
Jets Inactives:
S Marcus Maye
TE Jordan Leggett
OLB Josh Martin
CB Juston Burris
OL Dakota Dozier
DL Folorunso Fatukasi
CB Derrick Jones
Browns Inactives:
QB Drew Stanton
WR Rob Streater
LB Christian Kirksey
TE Seth DeValve
DL Emmanuel Ogbah
DL Ifeadi Odenigbo
DL Devaroe Lawrence
Taylor escape pic.twitter.com/5eeS42uht7
— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) September 21, 2018
This dude might have 20 this season pic.twitter.com/DsAf2MIKLW
— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) September 21, 2018
Punt block #NYJvsCLE pic.twitter.com/1mscLfd55b
— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) September 21, 2018
NYJ-CLE
Jets TD pic.twitter.com/65UKNcTrdc
— Steelers Depot (@Steelersdepot) September 21, 2018