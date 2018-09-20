Jets Vs. Browns Week 3 Thursday Night Game Open Discussion Thread

Week 3 of the 2018 NFL regular season gets underway tonight as the Cleveland Browns will host the New York Jets in an AFC game.

The Browns enter Thursday night with an 0-1-1 record after losing on the road last week to the New Orleans Saints 21-18. The Jets, on the other hand, enter Thursday night with a 1-1 record after losing last week at home to the Miami Dolphins 20-12.

It will be interesting to see if Jets rookie quarterback Sam Darnold is able to play well Thursday night against the Browns defense as he figures to be under pressure most of the evening. While Jets left tackle Kelvin Beachum be able to handle Browns defensive end Myles Garrett throughout this game?

The Browns are still looking to notch their first win since Week 16 of the 2016 regular season. They have won just two of their last 43 games and also tied the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-21 at home to open this season.

Below are the inactive lists for tonight’s game between the Browns and Jets in addition to the official league game capsule preview.

Throughout the game, I will add some video highlights to the body of this post as well.

Jets Inactives:

S Marcus Maye

TE Jordan Leggett

OLB Josh Martin

CB Juston Burris

OL Dakota Dozier

DL Folorunso Fatukasi

CB Derrick Jones

Browns Inactives:

QB Drew Stanton

WR Rob Streater

LB Christian Kirksey

TE Seth DeValve

DL Emmanuel Ogbah

DL Ifeadi Odenigbo

DL Devaroe Lawrence