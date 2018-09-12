Chiefs Wednesday Injury Report Week 2: S Eric Berry Remains Sidelined

The Kansas City Chiefs have now released their first injury report of Week 2 ahead of their Sunday road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Wednesday offering has the names of six players on it.

Not practicing on Wednesday for the Chiefs were safety Eric Berry (heel) and linebacker Ben Niemann (hamstring).

Berry, a five-time Pro Bowler for the Chiefs, hasn’t played since the opening game of the 2017 season, when he suffered a torn Achilles and it’s looking like he won’t be returning to field Sunday against the Steelers.

“It’s a long season,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday of the injured Berry. “We have full trust in him. He’s always very honest with us. We want him there for the long haul. He’s doing a great job of communicating.”

With Berry likely to be sidelined on Sunday, Eric Murray and Ron Parker are expected to be the Chiefs starting safeties against the Steelers.

As for Niemann, who injured his hamstring in the Chiefs regular season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, he’s a backup linebacker and core special teams player.

Also listed on the Chiefs Wednesday injury report are cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb), defensive tackle Justin Hamilton (ankle), linebacker Reggie Ragland (knee) and running back Darrel Williams (shoulder). However, all four of those players are listed on the Chiefs Wednesday participation report as practicing fully earlier in the day.