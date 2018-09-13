Chiefs Thursday Injury Report Week 2: Berry, Niemann Still Sidelined

The Kansas City Chiefs have now released their Thursday injury report ahead of their Sunday road game at Heinz Field against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it’s nearly carbon copy of the one they released on Wednesday.

Not practicing again on Thursday for the Chiefs were safety Eric Berry (heel) and linebacker Ben Niemann (hamstring). Berry as we posted on Wednesday, isn’t expected to play Sunday against the Steelers. Niemann, on the other hand, is now looking very questionable for Sunday.

Practicing fully again on Thursday for the Chiefs were cornerback Kendall Fuller (thumb), defensive tackle Justin Hamilton (ankle), linebacker Reggie Ragland (knee) and running back Darrel Williams (shoulder). For what its worth, both Hamilton and Williams were inactive for the Chiefs Week 1 road win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs added guard Kahlil McKenzie (illness) to their injury report on Thursday as he was limited during practice because of an illness. McKenzie, like Williams and Hamilton, was inactive for the Chiefs Week 1 game against the Chargers.