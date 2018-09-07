Browns Friday Injury Report Week 1: CB E.J. Gaines Officially Ruled Out

The Cleveland Browns have now released their Friday injury report ahead of their Week 1 home game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and it shows one player officially ruled out for that contest and another as entering the weekend listed as doubtful.

After failing to practice again on Friday, Browns linebacker James Burgess (concussion) was listed as doubtful on the team’s Friday injury report. Additionally, cornerback E.J. Gaines (knee) was officially ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers even though he was limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.

The Browns had several other players listed on their injury report this week who were not given game status designations on Friday afternoon after all practiced fully earlier in the day. That list of players includes linebacker Genard Avery (glute), defensive tackle Trevon Coley (ankle), tight end Seth DeValve (quad), wide receiver Josh Gordon (hamstring), tackle Desmond Harrison (knee), linebacker Christian Kirksey (shoulder), and safety Damarious Randall (knee).

The Browns and Steelers are scheduled to play Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.