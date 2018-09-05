5 Saturday Waived Players Revert To Steelers Reserve/Injured List On Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived five players as injured on Saturday and on Sunday all five cleared waivers and reverted to the team’s Reserve/Injured list.

Now on the Steelers Reserve/Injured list as of Sunday are wide receiver Marcus Tucker, wide receiver Damoun Patterson, offensive lineman Joseph Cheek, inside linebacker Keith Kelsey, and safety Malik Golden. Of those five players, Golden is the most seriously injured as he will likely need surgery to repair a knee injury he suffered during the Steelers preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers this past Thursday night.

Tucker, who spent the entire 2017 season on the Steelers practice squad, suffered an ankle injury during the team’s third preseason game against the Tennessee Titans. Patterson, an undrafted rookie free agent out of Youngstown State this year, reportedly suffered a turf toe injury during the Steelers preseason finale. Cheek, an April signee, and Kelsey, who like Tucker, spent the 2017 season on the Steelers practice squad, were also injured against the Panthers, Cheek suffered a foot injury while Kelsey suffered a pectoral injury.

We’ll now sit and wait to see if the Steelers work out injury settlements with any of these five players over the course of the next week. The players who aren’t given settlements will remain on the Reserve/Injured list with split salaries.