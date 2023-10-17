Depot After Dark: Every Pickens Catch, Ex-Steelers’ 1st Head Coach Win, Monday Practice Photos

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Every George Pickens Catch

The Steelers’ Twitter account used the bye week to put together a compilation of all 22 of WR George Pickens’ receptions this season. A bright spot of this struggling offense, he’s been the team’s top source of big plays and key moments like his 71-yard touchdown against Cleveland and his 41-yard game-winning score against Baltimore in Week Five.

Take a look at each play.

Every GP catch at the bye 🙌 📺: #PITvsLAR 10/22 at 4:05 PM ET on FOX pic.twitter.com/iYyr3qvhDz — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 15, 2023

Marcus Tucker Gets First Head Coach Win

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Marcus Tucker earned his first head coaching win at Westwood High School in Ishpeming, Michigan Friday night. Hired to lead the team in June, his squad got off to a tough 0-7 start. But he earned the “W” with a 28-14 win over Hancock. After the game, Tucker posted this slideshow to his Instagram page with a Mike Tomlin-inspired caption: “Pressure Is Always Relative: Either You Apply Pressure Or You Feel It ~ Coach T”

Tucker served on the Steelers’ practice squad and offseason roster from 2016 to 2018. He also spent time with the CFL Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Westwood High will finish up its season this Friday.

Monday Practice Photos

A rare Monday practice for the Pittsburgh Steelers, taking advantage of their bonus day coming off their bye week. The Steelers’ Twitter account shared a slideshow of photos from today’s session. You can click through them at the link below.

Pittsburgh will be back on the football field Sunday afternoon in Los Angeles for a 4:05 PM/EST kickoff.