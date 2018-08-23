Steelers Sign ILB Vince Williams To Three-Year Contract Extension

The Thursday morning video that Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Vince Williams posted on Instagram now makes a lot more sense as not only did kicker Chris Boswell sign a contract extension today, but Williams did as well.

We have signed LB Vince Williams to a new four-year deal through the 2021 season. MORE: https://t.co/N0caUSG9G0 pic.twitter.com/AW7eZ1CnS4 — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 23, 2018

Shortly after the news broke about Boswell signing a four-year contract extension the Steelers announced that Williams has also signed a contract extension that runs through the 2021 season.

Before signing his new contract Williams was in the final year of the old one he had signed in 2016. He was scheduled to earn a base salary of $2 million in 2018 prior to him signing his extension on Thursday. His cap charge was scheduled to be $2.5 million.

Williams was originally selected by the Steelers in the sixth round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Florida State and he has since registered 278 total regular season tackles to go along with 10.5 sacks. 8 of those sacks came during the 2017 season along with an interception.

According to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Williams’ new deal totals out at around $20.6 M over the four years. If those numbers are correct, Williams’ new money is around $18.6 million.