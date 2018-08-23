Rapoport: Steelers Sign Chris Boswell To Four Year Extension (Updates)

It’s a good day to be Chris Boswell. The Pittsburgh Steelers kicker has reportedly agreed to a four year extension worth nearly $20 million, according to a tweet from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Steelers are locking up Pro Bowl K Chris Boswell on a 4-year extension source said, worth just under $20M. He’s one of the highest paid kickers in the league now. 💰💰🔏 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 23, 2018

Boswell has been an honorary Killer B, especially after his late game heroics last season. He and the team have been in contract talks for awhile and right before the season starts, they’ve struck a deal.

Boswell was originally set to earn $2.914 million in 2018 after signing the second-round restricted tender the Steelers gave him earlier in the offseason. After signing that tender it was easy to speculate that the team would try to sign him to a contract extension prior to the regular season getting underway.

Signed in 2015 after the Josh Scobee disaster, Boswell has made 85 of 95 field goal attempts. He went 35/38 last season.

Based on the early numbers being floated around, it looks like Boswell will now be one the league’s top-three highest paid kickers. We’ll wait for specifics of the deal to be announced but his new contract now runs through the 2022 season.

Developing story.

UPDATE (1:59 PM). The Steelers have officially announced the news as a five year deal.

We have signed K Chris Boswell to a new five-year deal through the 2022 season. MORE: https://t.co/IScpM7NVH2 pic.twitter.com/2N95Yi7avr — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 23, 2018

Ed Bouchette provides the contract details. It’s worth $19.72 million over the five years.