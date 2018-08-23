Vince Williams Hints News About Chris Boswell Is On The Way

Could today or Friday be the day that the Pittsburgh Steelers finally announce a contract extension for kicker Chris Boswell? While I certainly don’t know for sure, it sure appears as though inside linebacker Vince Williams hinted this morning that some big news concerning Boswell is forthcoming in the next few days.

In an Instagram video that Williams posted Thursday morning he is sitting in front of Boswell in the team’s locker room smiling and showing his three middle fingers. The caption on the video reads: “This gonna make sense in bout 12 hours”

On Wednesday I relayed a report in the latest online chat by Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in which he stated that Boswell’s side was the reason for the kicker not yet signing his long-speculated contract extension. While that certainly might be the reason for the delay, Williams’ Thursday morning video certainly makes it easy to speculate that by the time the Steelers start their Saturday preseason home again against the Tennessee Titans that Boswell will have signed a contract extension.

Stay tuned.